Sandwich comes with Mayo and pickle. Combo comes with small french fries & small soda.

Choose your Side Required* Please select 1 French Fries (Sm) Curly Fries (Sm) + $0.79 Rice & Bean (Sm) + $0.79 Coleslaw (Sm) + $0.79 Sandwich Mods Add American Cheese + $0.59 Add Mayo Add Pickle No Mayo No Pickle Choose your Drink (3) Please select up to 1 Small Soda Medium Soda 3 + $0.89 Large Soda 3 + $1.78