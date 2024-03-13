Chalili's Chicken & Wings Express
Chicken Menu
CHICKEN COMBOS
SANDWICHES
SPECIALTY CHICKEN
Only dark meat & wing.
- Specialty Chicken (10 pc)$19.99
- Specialty Chicken (14 pc)$25.99
- Specialty Chicken (18 pc)$30.99
- Specialty Chicken Bundle (10 pc)$27.99
- Specialty Chicken Bundle (14 pc)$34.99
- Specialty Chicken Bundle (18 pc)$42.99
- Chicken Tenders (3 pc)$8.99
- Chicken Tenders (5 pc)$11.99
- Chicken Tenders (7 pc)$14.99
- Signature Wings (6 pc)$7.99
- Signature Wings (12 pc)$12.99
- Chicken Nuggets (8 pc)$5.99
- Chicken Nuggets (16 pc)$10.99
SOUP & TACOS
BITES
SIDES
- French Fries (Sm)$2.99
- French Fries (Lg)$4.99
- Curly Fries (Sm)$3.99
- Curly Fries (Lg)$5.99
- Mashed Potato (Sm)$3.49
- Mashed Potato (Lg)$5.99
- Coleslaw (Sm)$3.49
- Coleslaw (Lg)$5.99
- Rice & Beans (Sm)$3.49
- Rice & Beans (Lg)$5.99
- Biscuits (1 pc)$1.29
- Biscuits (5 pc)$5.99
- Texas Toast (1 pc)$1.29
- Texas Toast (5 pc)$5.99
- Mac & Cheese (Sm)$3.49
- Mac & Cheese (Lg)$5.99
- Extra Chicken (1 pc)$2.50
- Extra Chicken (2 pc)$5.00
- Extra Chicken (3 pc)$7.50
BEVERAGES
- Craft Beverage (M)$3.29
- Small Soda$1.99
- Medium Soda$2.99
- Large Soda$3.99
- Coffee$3.00
- Bottle Water$1.50
- 20 OZ Soda$2.50
- Juice$1.99
Haitian Menu
APPETIZERS
ENTREE
- Beef Kabob (2 pc)$14.99
- Bouillon med (Lg)$8.99
- Breakfast Platter$14.99
- Chicken Kabob (2 pc)$12.99
- Fried Pork (Grio Only)$14.00
- Fufu (Beef)$21.99
- Goat & Pikliz$35.99
- Grio & Pikliz$21.99
- Grio & Pikliz (Lg)$21.99
- Haitian Spaghetti (L)$21.99
- Haitian Spaghetti (S)$11.99
- Rice with Pigeon Peas/Diri Kole$21.99
- White Rice with Bean puree & Legume$21.99
SEAFOOD SPECIALTY
Charlili's Chicken and Wings Express Location and Hours
(701) 200-7328
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM