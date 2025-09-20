Skip to Main content
Charlili's Chicken and Wings Express
0
Order Online
Home
/
Specialty Chicken Bundle (24pc)
Specialty Chicken Bundle (24pc)
$0
Chicken Type
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Choose your Side (Bundle 3)
Required*
Please select 3
Select...
Texas Toast (Bundle 3)
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Bundle includes 18 pcs of chicken, 3 large sides, and 7 Texas Toast.
Charlili's Chicken and Wings Express Location and Hours
(701) 532-2599
318 N 10th St, Fargo, ND 58102
Open now
•
Closes at 2:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement